Georgia State University police officer charged with rape, kidnapping

A Georgia State University police officer has been arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office, according to Gwinnett County police.
Lt. Terry Payne, 59, turned himself in Friday at the Gwinnett Detention Center after he was identified as a suspect, police said in a news release.
The alleged victim, who police confirmed is not a student at GSU, went to a hospital Saturday after she said she woke up in an unfamiliar location and the suspect was raping her.
The two of them, who met several months ago, went on a date the night before at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard in Buford, the release said. Authorities said the woman told Special Victims Unit detectives she could only remember meeting him at the restaurant, having an alcoholic beverage and then nothing else until she woke up while allegedly being raped.
Payne has been employed with Georgia State police since 2016 and has worked as a police officer in Georgia since 2001, according to records from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to GSU police for more information on Payne’s status.
— Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.
