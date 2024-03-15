Georgia State Patrol out in force ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

The Georgia State Patrol will be out in force this weekend and warn people planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day not to imbibe then drive.

“Holidays and vacations should be enjoyed without a knock at the door by an officer or trooper notifying you that a loved one has been seriously injured or killed in a traffic crash,” said Col. Billy Hitchens of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

While the holiday is Sunday, law enforcement agencies expect celebrations to begin today.

“These celebrations frequently feature themed cocktails and green pints, and the amount of alcohol consumed on this holiday is higher than average,” Cobb County’s transportation department said. “People are more likely to make poor decisions as a result, including driving while intoxicated.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period from 2016 to 2020. In 2020, more than a third (36%) of crash fatalities during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations involved a drunk driver.

NO EXCUSES: DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE

1. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party and choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

2. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.

3. If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service or a sober friend.

4. If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

5. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration