Georgia House members honor Atlanta fire crews who fought blaze at high-rise

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jackson was joined by Rep. Lauren McDonald, who was a firefighter for 27 years and said it was important to recognize his brothers and sisters in the profession.

“It gives me great pleasure to be here today as one of them and as a representative. I’ve done some epic things in my life. I got married, had a couple kids. I like being here, but I love being a fireman for 27 years,” he said.

On the evening of the fire, crews had just finished working a separate call when they drove by the 21-floor high-rise on Piedmont Avenue and noticed the building was on fire. A video shown to House representatives Thursday displayed heavy flames billowing from the first floor until firefighters snuffed it out.

“That was quite a blaze,” House Speaker Jon Burns said upon watching the video. “Thank you for what y’all do. As we escape danger, y’all run to confront danger and protect us.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Once residents were evacuated, they were asked to shelter in a MARTA bus as crews extinguished the flames. Temperatures that night dropped to 13 degrees.

Fire officials said the blaze started on the first floor and extended to the second. The third and fourth floors were also affected by smoke. Residents who lived above the fourth floor were asked to shelter in place.

Six people were treated for smoke inhalation, including one person who had to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

“It’s not often that we get to say thank you to the individuals who put their lives on the line every day serving the people of this state,” Rep. Gerald Greene said. “Thank y’all.”