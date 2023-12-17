GBI seeks answers on anniversary of Marine Corps veteran’s killing in Paulding

The GBI on Sunday announced it is seeking information about the killing of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell, a Marine Corps veteran, who was found shot in his Paulding County driveway in Dec. 2022.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of Mitchell’s death,” the state agency wrote in a news release. “(He) was known to many as a contractor in the metro Atlanta-area, a hard worker, and family man.”

On Dec. 17, 2022, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive near Douglasville after several 911 callers reported gunshots in the residential area.