GBI seeks answers on anniversary of Marine Corps veteran’s killing in Paulding

The GBI on Sunday announced it is seeking information about the killing of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell, a Marine Corps veteran, who was found shot in his Paulding County driveway in Dec. 2022.
“Today marks the one-year anniversary of Mitchell’s death,” the state agency wrote in a news release. “(He) was known to many as a contractor in the metro Atlanta-area, a hard worker, and family man.”
On Dec. 17, 2022, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive near Douglasville after several 911 callers reported gunshots in the residential area.
When deputies arrived, they found Mitchell lying outside his garage with several gunshot wounds, officials said. He died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office has requested the GBI’s assistance with the case, which remains unsolved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Tipline. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), by visiting the GBI’s tip website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
