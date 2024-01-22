GBI: Georgia pageant winner faces murder charge after death of 18-month-old boy

A pageant winner in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy, officials said Saturday.
Trinity Madison Poague, 18, of Donalsonville, is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree, according to a news release from the GBI.
On Jan. 14, Georgia Southwestern State University police asked the GBI to investigate the death of the toddler, who was unresponsive when he was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus. Hospital staff performed life-saving measures, but the child died later that day.
GBI agents arrested Poague on Friday after conducting several interviews and examining evidence in the case. She remains in the Sumter County jail without bond, according to online records.
No details were provided by the state agency about what led to the killing or Poague’s relationship to the toddler.
Poague was crowned Miss Donalsonville last year and competed in the Miss National Peanut Festival pageant in Alabama in October, the Donalsonville News reported. After graduating from Southwest Georgia Academy, she enrolled at Georgia Southwestern State.
The Americus Police Department helped during the investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
