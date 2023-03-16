X

GBI: Armed man, 76, killed by Carroll County deputy after dispute with neighbor

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A man involved in a dispute with a neighbor was shot and killed Wednesday after pointing a gun at deputies, authorities said.

Carroll County deputies were called to an area along Bar J Road at about 5 p.m. regarding the dispute. According to the GBI, one neighbor was pointing a gun at another and had fired the weapon.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 76-year-old Robert Bruce Clendenin with a gun, the GBI said.

“Deputies attempted to communicate with Clendenin and convince him to put down the gun, but the deputies were unsuccessful,” the state agency said.

Clendenin then pointed his gun at deputies, and the GBI said a deputy fired, hitting Clendenin. He was taken to Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, where he died from his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI was asked by the sheriff’s office to conduct an independent investigation and the agency’s medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

The incident is the 22nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, and the seventh this month. By this time last year, there had been 29 open investigations.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call 10h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officials: Fire intentionally set at 2nd Target store in Buckhead this year
5h ago

Credit: AP

Diamond Sports files for bankruptcy, but Braves fans still able to watch games
10h ago

Credit: AP

Diamond Sports files for bankruptcy, but Braves fans still able to watch games
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Downtown Atlanta groups seek plan to convert old offices into housing
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb paramedic arrested, accused of raping woman who fell asleep in car
4h ago
Officials: Fire intentionally set at 2nd Target store in Buckhead this year
5h ago
YSL Trial: Defendant wants to represent himself in gang case
6h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
12h ago
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
2h ago
Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top