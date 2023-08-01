BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Gainesville babysitter charged with assault after choking child, cops say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A Gainesville woman was arrested months after she allegedly choked and “nearly killed” a child while she was babysitting, authorities said.

Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, was charged with felony assault in connection with an incident that took place in February, Gainesville police announced Tuesday. She is accused of nearly suffocating the child in her care, causing bodily harm, police said.

No other details were released, including the identity of the child or why the arrest was made months after the abuse allegedly happened.

Chosewood, who said on her public Facebook page that she graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2022, was previously arrested in Bulloch County on multiple charges related to stealing a debit card. According to the arrest warrant, she used another woman’s card to shop online in April 2021.

Chosewood pleaded guilty to one count of financial transaction card theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud in September 2022, online court records show.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump charged by DOJ for efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss7m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Ex-Democratic state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe
34m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman strolling on Roswell Riverwalk
1h ago
$16M settlement reached in boy’s near-drowning at Lake Lanier’s Margaritaville
3h ago
Man who fatally shot suspected car burglar convicted of murder in DeKalb
3h ago
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
3h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top