Gainesville babysitter charged with assault after choking child, cops say

A Gainesville woman was arrested months after she allegedly choked and “nearly killed” a child while she was babysitting, authorities said.

Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, was charged with felony assault in connection with an incident that took place in February, Gainesville police announced Tuesday. She is accused of nearly suffocating the child in her care, causing bodily harm, police said.

No other details were released, including the identity of the child or why the arrest was made months after the abuse allegedly happened.

Chosewood, who said on her public Facebook page that she graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2022, was previously arrested in Bulloch County on multiple charges related to stealing a debit card. According to the arrest warrant, she used another woman’s card to shop online in April 2021.

Chosewood pleaded guilty to one count of financial transaction card theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud in September 2022, online court records show.