Fulton DA casts Young Thug indictment as victory against violent crime

Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat, flanking Willis at the news conference alongside Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant, said some of the other suspects have already contacted him to arrange the conditions of their surrender.

As large as the indictment is, Willis said she told her team of prosecutors to be conservative in its approach and not to “overreach.”

”In taking that approach, 28 defendants were indicted and they were indicted for crimes that I believe were appropriate,” she said, acknowledging that many of those charged could face life in prison.

“It is my opinion that violence in our communities deserves maximum penalties,” the DA told reporters gathered in the grand jury’s chamber.

The wide-ranging indictment could prove to be a test for Willis, who built her career prosecuting high-profile cases, including the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal.

On Tuesday, Williams’ attorney Brian Steel pushed back against the allegations.

“Mr. Williams committed absolutely no crime,” Steel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The charges in the indictment against him are baseless. We will fight for him zealously and he will be cleared.”

Williams appeared before a Fulton County Magistrate judge on Tuesday afternoon, but because he was already indicted, the issue of bond likely won’t be taken up until the case goes before Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, his attorney said.

Also named in Monday’s indictment were fellow rapper Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, and Christian Eppinger, who is accused of seriously wounding an Atlanta police officer in a February shooting.

Passed in 1981 by state legislators concerned about “the increasing sophistication of various criminal elements,” Georgia’s version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, has been used successfully against street gangs, an assisted suicide network and the wide-ranging scandal over changed standardized test scores.

The lead prosecutor in the APS case, Willis used Georgia’s racketeering law to secure 11 convictions and 21 guilty pleas, a verdict that’s still controversial in some corners of the city. On Tuesday, Willis said the RICO Act was “certainly a tool that I believe in.”

“I believe it allows juries and the communities to see the complete picture of a crime,” Willis said, adding that the public should expect to see similar cases brought against more “street gang organizations.”

In late 2020, Willis was elected Fulton County district attorney and has since indicated she is eyeing RICO as she evaluates whether former President Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes in the aftermath of Georgia’s 2020 elections.

Georgia’s RICO law was based on a federal statute enacted 10 years earlier. It was designed to target the mafia bosses who orchestrated crimes but for decades had escaped legal consequences. RICO laws allow prosecutors to roll different crimes together into one case.

A defendant need not have committed a crime — they could be convicted because of their association with illegal acts.

Prosecutors must prove that at least two offenses, such as murder, theft or bribery, have occurred and that they were carried out by two or more people seeking to control or protect an institution, property or interest.

Critics say prosecutors have exploited RICO far beyond its intended reach and used it to introduce evidence that otherwise would not be admissible in court.

Monday’s indictment centers on “Young Slime Life,” an alleged gang co-founded by Williams in Atlanta with ties to the national Bloods gang. YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is also the name of Young Thug’s record label.

“As associates of the enterprise Young Slime Life, the defendants conspired to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity,” the indictment alleges.

Associates of YSL are accused of “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory” of their alleged criminal organization through “acts of racketeering activity” which included murder, assault and threats of violence, according to the indictment. To that end, the suspects would share social media posts, videos and music that demonstrated allegiance to the organization and the suspects’ willingness to commit violent acts on the organization’s behalf, the indictment said.

According to a history of YSL provided by prosecutors, the gang started in the area of Cleveland Avenue in 2012 and was founded by Williams and co-defendants Walter Murphy, aka “DK,” and Trontavious Stephens, aka “Tick” and “Slug.” As Williams’ star rose, so did the profile of YSL thanks to frequent mentions in his music, the indictment said.

Willis was asked about her decision to use the rapper’s often violent lyrics against him and his alleged associates. The DA called the First Amendment “one of our most precious rights,” but argued free speech doesn’t protect someone from having their own words become evidence in a criminal proceeding.

Steel, Williams’ attorney, said his client’s songs were simply a form of self-expression. “It’s offensive to take a musical artist’s poetry and then twist it out of context into crimes,” he said.

Willis hinted at the pending RICO indictment last month, when Eppinger, an alleged gang member also known as Bhris, was granted bond in the police officer’s shooting. She said authorities believe the 28 people indicted Monday represent a significant portion of the YSL gang.

Williams, whose arrest made national headlines, was taken into custody Monday during an Atlanta police raid at his Buckhead home.

“It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is,” Willis said. “If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes ... you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office.”

