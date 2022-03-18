‘An atrocity’: Police fed up after woman killed in argument over bowling ball

About 41% of this year’s homicides resulted from disputes that escalated to gunfire, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

“Even if we had cops on every street, some of these instances we would not be able to prevent,” Hampton said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We need people to be human beings, treat one another with love and respect, put the guns down and resolve these conflicts peacefully.”

At the bowling alley Thursday, investigators were speaking with witnesses and collecting surveillance footage from the business late into the night. A suspect has not been identified Friday.

“We will work this case through tonight. We will find the person that’s responsible,” Woolfolk said. “You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in.”

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.