‘An atrocity’: Police fed up after woman killed in argument over bowling ball

A woman was killed in southwest Atlanta on Thursday as the result of an argument over a bowling ball, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The 31-year-old woman was attending a celebration at the Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police told Channel 2. Officers were called to the entertainment venue, which includes a bowling alley and a skating rink, just before 11 p.m.
Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, who commands the department’s homicide unit, said the woman was killed after arguing with an unidentified man. Her name and manner of death were not released.
“This is truly an atrocity,” Woolfolk told reporters from the scene. “We talk about conflict resolution time and time again, and once again this is an escalated dispute in which a young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball.”
Just this week, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and police top brass touted their case clearance rate amid an increase in violent crime. While homicides this year are up from 2021, investigators have made arrests in about three quarters of those cases, Dickens said.
About 41% of this year’s homicides resulted from disputes that escalated to gunfire, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.
“Even if we had cops on every street, some of these instances we would not be able to prevent,” Hampton said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We need people to be human beings, treat one another with love and respect, put the guns down and resolve these conflicts peacefully.”
At the bowling alley Thursday, investigators were speaking with witnesses and collecting surveillance footage from the business late into the night. A suspect has not been identified Friday.
“We will work this case through tonight. We will find the person that’s responsible,” Woolfolk said. “You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in.”
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author