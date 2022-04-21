Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer

“I completely agree with the court. It was unknown to you at the time, and that’s squarely on my office for not presenting that information,” Convery added.

Eppinger has been in custody since his Feb. 7 arrest after allegedly shooting an Atlanta police officer. He also faces charges in two earlier incidents: an October armed robbery and a January theft.

Despite being in jail for just over 70 days, Eppinger has not been indicted on any of the charges. Magistrate Court Judge Alexandra Manning cited the number of days when setting a bond because, under Georgia law, defendants have a right to a grand jury hearing within 90 days of their arrest, or they have a right to bail.

So Manning set a bond in each of the pending cases with the condition that he wear an ankle monitor, stay out of Fulton County, be subjected to 24-hour supervision and steer clear of drugs and guns should he be released.

But on Wednesday, Willis reassured the public that Eppinger, despite having been granted bond, would not be released because he has a hold imposed by the Superior Court for the violation of probation in the 2016 case.

Combined Shape Caption Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was upset that a judge granted bond for an alleged gang member accused of shooting and seriously wounding an Atlanta police officer. Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Combined Shape Caption Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was upset that a judge granted bond for an alleged gang member accused of shooting and seriously wounding an Atlanta police officer. Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Willis and Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant took offense to the decision to grant Eppinger bail so early in the process, noting that 90 days had not been reached. But Willis stopped short of pointing a finger at the judge.

“We certainly do not want to disparage this individual judge,” she said. “I do have a problem, and I want to be real clear: I have a problem with the process.”

Willis explained that the Superior Court has a standing order that allows Magistrate Court judges to act as Superior Court judges and set bonds in certain cases. That would ensure that the county is adhering to state requirements for bail and to more quickly move along a massive backlog created by rising crime rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under those orders, defendants go before a judge every six weeks. In Eppinger’s case, he would not have been back before a judge for another six weeks, which would have put him over 90 days without a bond, Willis explained.

“But that’s process over common sense,” she said. “What should have happened is the case should have been set down for 19 days. If the state had failed to indict him, at that point the judge would have to give him a bond by law.”

Superior Court judges, who are elected, are still required to hear cases of murder and rape, but Willis said she thinks that should be broadened to include cases of gang involvement and gun violence.

“I have a problem with the fact that judges that are not elected, that are not Superior Court judges, would even have the authority right now to hear cases that involve gangs because gangs are plaguing our society,” she said, adding that she plans to meet with judicial leaders to see about making those changes.