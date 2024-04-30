Former Dunwoody church employee arrested on child pornography charges

A former metro Atlanta church employee has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children, authorities said.

Ralph Britt Jr., 59, was arrested last week after Roswell police conducted a search warrant at his home.

After detectives began an investigation in February looking into child sexual abuse material sent through peer-to-peer file sharing networks, authorities said they were led to Britt’s Johns Creek home. During the search, detectives found additional child sexual abuse material, police said. They also took multiple electronic items for further processing.

The same day, Britt was arrested without incident at his former church, Dunwoody Baptist, and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Britt was employed at the church for more than 20 years, working with children and youth.

He is charged with nine counts of child pornography, but more charges are expected, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Roswell police’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit is asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Heath at 770-640-4512 or bheath@roswellgov.com.