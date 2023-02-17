Fire engulfs single-family home in Grove Park neighborhood

Firefighters quickly responded and put out a blaze at a single-family home in the Grove Park neighborhood early Friday, officials said.
Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the home at 17 Grove Park Place following a report of a structure fire, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes and extinguished the blaze, she said.
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A bystander told fire crews that someone was inside the residence, but searches determined no one was inside, Richardson added.
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
