Fire engulfs single-family home in Grove Park neighborhood

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Firefighters quickly responded and put out a blaze at a single-family home in the Grove Park neighborhood early Friday, officials said.

Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the home at 17 Grove Park Place following a report of a structure fire, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes and extinguished the blaze, she said.

A bystander told fire crews that someone was inside the residence, but searches determined no one was inside, Richardson added.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

