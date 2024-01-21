Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home in Gwinnett; 3 family members displaced

At about 6:30 a.m., firefighters got the blaze under control and search teams confirmed that the occupants had made it out safely. Fire officials said an adult was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before being released.

“Crews continued to search for two family canines while suppressing smoldering portions of the structure,” officials said. “Firefighters were able to locate both family pets and reunited them with their owners.”

The rescue operation was conducted by fire crews amid temperatures that were lower than 12 degrees, which created challenges and environmental concerns with their ground operations, according to Gwinnett fire.

“Due to the weather conditions and water on the street remaining from fire operations, firefighters requested a sand truck from the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation,” officials said.

The home was destroyed. The American Red Cross will assist the fire department in helping three displaced adult family members and two dogs in need of housing assistance.

Officials said the fire was accidental and that its cause remains under investigation.

