Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home in Gwinnett; 3 family members displaced

As metro Atlanta continues to experience a cold spell, firefighters withstood the elements to rescue two dogs from a burning home in Gwinnett County on Sunday morning.
Gwinnett fire officials were called around 6 a.m. to the one-story residence on Patrick Mill Place near Buford after a homeowner was awakened by a loud boom. Startled, he came across a fire growing in the garage and quickly escaped, officials said, while letting firefighters know that his two dogs were still inside.
Less than 10 minutes later, fire crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the residence. The intense heat was even melting a neighbor’s house siding, so officials said they deployed several handlines as protection.
At about 6:30 a.m., firefighters got the blaze under control and search teams confirmed that the occupants had made it out safely. Fire officials said an adult was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before being released.
“Crews continued to search for two family canines while suppressing smoldering portions of the structure,” officials said. “Firefighters were able to locate both family pets and reunited them with their owners.”
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
The rescue operation was conducted by fire crews amid temperatures that were lower than 12 degrees, which created challenges and environmental concerns with their ground operations, according to Gwinnett fire.
“Due to the weather conditions and water on the street remaining from fire operations, firefighters requested a sand truck from the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation,” officials said.
The home was destroyed. The American Red Cross will assist the fire department in helping three displaced adult family members and two dogs in need of housing assistance.
Early this morning, our firefighters battled a house fire in subfreezing temperatures. Everyone escaped the Buford home...Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Sunday, January 21, 2024
Officials said the fire was accidental and that its cause remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author