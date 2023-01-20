Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud

When the loans were approved, each of the business owners wrote fraudulent payroll checks in order to have the loans forgiven, Buchanan said. One of the co-defendants in the case, 50-year-old Antonio Hosey, was not a business owner but acted as an intermediary by recruiting check cashers and handling the exchange of checks and cash.

Thompson was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2.7 million in restitution. Hosey was sentenced to a year in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The South Carolina defendant who faced trial, 32-year-old Travis Crosby, was found guilty and sentenced to nearly four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He is the owner of Faithful Transport Services, LLC.

The remaining co-defendants each received sentences of 12-15 months. They include: