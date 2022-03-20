Hamburger icon
Father shoots, kills daughter, then himself, Cherokee County authorities say

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
11 minutes ago

A 57-year-old man shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter, then himself in their Canton home Saturday evening, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. of a person shot in the Bridgemill subdivision in Canton. Howard Newhouse shot and killed his daughter, Katheryn Newhouse, then killed himself, authorities said.

Captain Jay Baker told Channel 2 Action News that Howard Newhouse’s wife was at home when the shooting happened. It remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

