Father indicted on murder charge months after son’s remains found in East Point

A Carrollton man accused of killing his son and dumping his body at a garbage collection facility in East Point last year has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, by a Fulton County grand jury.

Artavious North, 24, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail in August after investigators say he reported that his son had been abducted during a robbery in the Panthersville area, according to East Point police.

J’Asiah Mitchell, 2, was reported missing Aug. 17, and a week later police said human remains were found at the East Point Transfer Station. The GBI used DNA evidence to identify the body as Mitchell, but even before those results were confirmed, police said there was a “high probability” they’d found the boy’s body.