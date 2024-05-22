Crime & Public Safety

Father indicted on murder charge months after son’s remains found in East Point

J'Asiah Mitchell, 2, was found dead at a garbage collection facility in East Point.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

By
33 minutes ago

A Carrollton man accused of killing his son and dumping his body at a garbage collection facility in East Point last year has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, by a Fulton County grand jury.

Artavious North, 24, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail in August after investigators say he reported that his son had been abducted during a robbery in the Panthersville area, according to East Point police.

J’Asiah Mitchell, 2, was reported missing Aug. 17, and a week later police said human remains were found at the East Point Transfer Station. The GBI used DNA evidence to identify the body as Mitchell, but even before those results were confirmed, police said there was a “high probability” they’d found the boy’s body.

The day before police announced the discovery of the remains, officials had identified North as a person of interest in his son’s disappearance.

North, who has been held in the DeKalb jail without bond since his arrest, was indicted last week on counts of murder, felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children, concealing the death of another and abandonment of a body. The indictment contained no new information about the case.

