Fatal shooting along Gwinnett dirt road was self-defense, cops say

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

A fatal shooting on a remote Gwinnett County dirt road that was initially labeled a homicide is now being investigated as self-defense, police said Thursday.

The shooter in Tuesday’s incident was identified, but Gwinnett police are not publicly releasing the person’s name. Officials said the victim and shooter knew each other and that a fight preceded the gunfire. Investigators believe the shooting, which happened along the dark and quiet Stanley Road in Dacula, was an act of self-defense. As a result, no charges are being filed, according to police.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a passerby spotted a man’s body lying in the middle of the tree-lined dirt road. Stanley Road is tucked about a half-mile behind the busy Winder Highway that feeds Ga. 316 and looks out onto a woodline.

The victim, who was identified as 35-year-old Steven Thomaston of Lawrenceville, had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

ExploreMan shot, killed in the middle of dirt road in Gwinnett County

Officials did not say what Thomaston and the shooter were fighting about or why the two were in the remote area.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

