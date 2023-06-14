X

Body spotted in the middle of dirt road in Gwinnett County

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A passerby was the first to spot a man’s body lying in the middle of a tree-lined dirt road in Dacula on Wednesday night.

At 10 p.m., it was dark and quiet along Stanley Road, tucked about a half-mile behind the busy Winder Highway that feeds Ga. 316. The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound, but Gwinnett County police are not certain if he was shot there.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle.

“At this time, very little is known about the victim and what took place,” Valle said in a news release. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The victim’s name hasn’t been released as investigators work to notify his family.

Investigators combed the woods for evidence Tuesday night. No vehicles were found at the scene, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

