Duluth man in custody after deadly stabbing at Norcross hotel

Gwinnett County police responded around 3:20 a.m. to a call at the Norcross Extended Stay, located about a quarter-mile from Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta. Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the hotel, located in the 2200 block of Pelican Drive.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Tyler Summerour, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.