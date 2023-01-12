Duluth man in custody after deadly stabbing at Norcross hotel

A man is in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Norcross hotel early Wednesday, authorities said.
Gwinnett County police responded around 3:20 a.m. to a call at the Norcross Extended Stay, located about a quarter-mile from Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta. Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the hotel, located in the 2200 block of Pelican Drive.
The victim, identified as 28-year-old Tyler Summerour, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The suspect, Marvin Hollie, 50, of Duluth, was in the process of being booked Wednesday afternoon, police said. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, malice murder and murder, according to authorities. Hollie was previously charged with pimping in 2007, police said.
Detectives are investigating the stabbing, but a motive is unknown at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300.
About the Author