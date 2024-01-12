Driver injured after crash involving Cobb police officer

The crash happened in the intersection of South Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector.

45 minutes ago

A driver was taken to the hospital after being involved in a wreck with a Cobb County officer Thursday evening, police said.

The officer was driving down South Cobb Drive toward the East-West Connector with his emergency lights and sirens on shortly before 5 p.m. The 64-year-old driver from Dacula was traveling on the East-West Connector in a black Chevrolet Silverado and entered the officer’s path, causing a collision, law enforcement added.

The police officer, who officials said was in a clearly marked patrol vehicle, was able to stop his Ford Explorer in the middle of the intersection after the crash.

The other driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after stating he was injured, police said. The officer was not injured.

No charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation. Police did not say where the officer was heading.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

