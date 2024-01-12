Driver injured after crash involving Cobb police officer

A driver was taken to the hospital after being involved in a wreck with a Cobb County officer Thursday evening, police said.

The officer was driving down South Cobb Drive toward the East-West Connector with his emergency lights and sirens on shortly before 5 p.m. The 64-year-old driver from Dacula was traveling on the East-West Connector in a black Chevrolet Silverado and entered the officer’s path, causing a collision, law enforcement added.

The police officer, who officials said was in a clearly marked patrol vehicle, was able to stop his Ford Explorer in the middle of the intersection after the crash.