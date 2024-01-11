Boy, 12, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Cobb County

A boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Cobb County, police said.
The 12-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with serious injuries following the crash on Sewell Mill Road near Danforth Drive.
Officers said a 61-year-old Marietta woman was driving a Mazda CX-5 west on Sewell Mill as the boy was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk around 4:20 p.m. The boy was struck by the SUV, which eventually came to a stop in the westbound lane, officers stated.
The driver has not been charged as the crash remains under investigation.
The area near the wreck site is primarily residential. Dodgen Middle School and Walton High School are also nearby.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
