Boy, 12, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Cobb County

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite after being struck on Sewell Mill Road, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The 12-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite after being struck on Sewell Mill Road, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago

A boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Cobb County, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with serious injuries following the crash on Sewell Mill Road near Danforth Drive.

Officers said a 61-year-old Marietta woman was driving a Mazda CX-5 west on Sewell Mill as the boy was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk around 4:20 p.m. The boy was struck by the SUV, which eventually came to a stop in the westbound lane, officers stated.

The driver has not been charged as the crash remains under investigation.

The area near the wreck site is primarily residential. Dodgen Middle School and Walton High School are also nearby.

Explore9-year-old boy, girl hit by cars in metro Atlanta in single afternoon

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top