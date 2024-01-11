Boy, 12, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Cobb County

A boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Cobb County, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with serious injuries following the crash on Sewell Mill Road near Danforth Drive.

Officers said a 61-year-old Marietta woman was driving a Mazda CX-5 west on Sewell Mill as the boy was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk around 4:20 p.m. The boy was struck by the SUV, which eventually came to a stop in the westbound lane, officers stated.