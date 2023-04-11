X

DeKalb police release photos of 2 suspects sought in fatal March shooting

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a shooting that left a man dead in the street near Stonecrest late last month.

Raymond Mitchell, 31, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside his home on Garden Glade Lane on the afternoon of March 25, authorities said. He died en route to the hospital, according to DeKalb police.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but police said video footage of two suspects was captured by a doorbell camera in the area. Investigators shared the suspects’ photos with the public in the hopes that someone will recognize them.

The two individuals were caught on video running from the scene near the intersection of Garden Glade Lane and Garden Trail.

A funeral for Mitchell will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, according to his obituary.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department’s homicide assault unit at 770-724-7850.

