DeKalb police investigate shooting at home near Stone Mountain
Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting at a home on Rock Meadow Drive early Wednesday morning.

31 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating an overnight shooting at a home near Stone Mountain early Wednesday morning.

Dozens of evidence markers were scattered about the street in front of the Rock Meadow Drive home. The scene is not far from the Wade Walker Family YMCA.

Most of the markers appeared to record where shell casings had fallen, and multiple bullet holes pierced windows on the home’s facade.

Police have not released any additional information, including whether any injuries have been confirmed.

