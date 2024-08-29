Breaking: DeKalb police investigate after body found in road
Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb police investigate after body found in road

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the middle of a road Thursday morning.
1 hour ago

DeKalb County police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of a road early Thursday morning.

Officials have not released any details, but the scene is unfolding along Warriors Path near the bridge over the South River and southwest of Flat Shoals Road.

Crime scene investigators blanketed the area and documented evidence throughout the morning.

It is not clear what time the body was found or what may have led to the death.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested information from DeKalb police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

