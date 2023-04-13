DA offers plea deal to ex-Milton basketball players charged in fatal shooting

Both suspects have been charged with murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and purchase marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Walker and Murray have pleaded not guilty, but prosecutors extended an offer to recommend life in prison if they change their plea. They have until the next pretrial hearing to decide. It is not clear when that hearing will take place and it was not specified whether the plea includes the eligibility for parole.

If found guilty by a jury, a sentence of life without parole would be on the table for both men, according to Georgia law.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not return a request for more information.

Mediate was a former varsity football player at St. Francis High School and graduated in 2020 from Kennesaw State University, where he earned Dean’s List honors in his final two years, according to his obituary.