DA: Man killed his Fulton County deputy wife and her brother to hide infidelity

A Newton County man was found guilty Friday of killing his wife, who was a Fulton County deputy, and her brother in order to keep her from learning the “extent of his lying and cheating,” prosecutors said.

Jaquavia Jackson was convicted of multiple charges, including two counts each of malice and felony murder after prosecutors said he shot his wife Shakeema Brown Jackson multiple times as she lay on their couch, wrapped in a blanket and scrolling Facebook on Oct. 21, 2021. He then shot and killed her brother, Levoy Brown, the district attorney’s office said.

At the scene on Windcrest Drive, deputies found both victims already dead. Jaquavia Jackson told investigators that two unknown men entered the house and killed his wife and her brother, prosecutors said. He repeated his account during an interview at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, but a neighbor’s security camera showed no one coming or going from the house.

Crime scene investigators also determined that Jaquavia Jackson fired a staged shot in the house to make it look like he had fired at the made-up intruders, officials said.

Further investigation revealed that he and his wife had been subpoenaed to go to court the next morning, according to the prosecution. It was during that court hearing that Shakeema Brown Jackson would have learned that two women were claiming that her husband fathered two children with them, prosecutors said. They had requested a DNA test, but Jaquavia Jackson sent someone else to do the test, and the hearing was going to address the fake tests.

“A daughter and a son were taken from a family in one horrific, premeditated incident,” Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said in a statement. “Nothing can ever make up for the tremendous loss of Shakeema and Levoy. But this verdict holds the person responsible that took them from their family.”

In addition to the murder convictions, Jaquavia Jackson was also found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. He will be sentenced at a later date.