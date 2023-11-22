Coweta deputies search for man accused of fatally shooting woman

A man is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Coweta County on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Sheriff’s deputies got a call about a shooting at a home on Halo Trace in the Michaels Crossing subdivision near Sharpsburg around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman already dead. Her name was not released.

Officials said a suspect has been identified as Dustin Allen Phillips, but he remains at large. The GBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have been called in to help with the investigation and apprehension of Phillips, sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Toby Nix said. Phillips faces a charge of felony murder.