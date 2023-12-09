Cops: Man killed after being shot, hit by car in Brookhaven

A man died after being shot and struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Brookhaven, police said.

Officers were called to an area of North Druid Hills Road near the I-85 ramp regarding a person hit by a car. At the scene, police said they found a man on the curb and unresponsive. After medical personnel arrived, officials noticed that the man had also been shot in the chest, according to authorities.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival due to the gunshot wound, police said.