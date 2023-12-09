Cops: Man killed after being shot, hit by car in Brookhaven

A man died after being shot and struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Brookhaven, police said.
Officers were called to an area of North Druid Hills Road near the I-85 ramp regarding a person hit by a car. At the scene, police said they found a man on the curb and unresponsive. After medical personnel arrived, officials noticed that the man had also been shot in the chest, according to authorities.
The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival due to the gunshot wound, police said.
Brookhaven police are now asking for help identifying suspects and suspect vehicles.
Anyone who traveled in the area around 4 p.m. and may have seen something is asked to contact police at 404-637-0636.Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
