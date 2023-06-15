X

Cops: Gunman sought after 2 men shot in head inside College Park townhouse

Credit: File photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A man was killed and another is in critical condition after a gunman opened fire inside a College Park townhouse on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police and fire crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to the residence on Princeton Avenue in the Princeton Village Community, police spokesperson Lt. Onika Manning said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found two men who were unresponsive after being shot in the head.

One man, 25-year-old Rodney Alfred, was pronounced dead by investigators with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The other, a 26-year-old, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition Thursday.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators said they think the gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at the townhouse. A search is underway for the suspect, who was seen entering the residence and leaving in an SUV after shots were fired, Manning said.

“Detectives are in their early stages of the investigation and are pursuing leads toward the identity and whereabouts of the gunman and any others involved,” she said.

The townhouse community, located near I-85 and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, was built in 2020, according to online county records.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact College Park police at 404-761-3131. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, calling the College Park tip line at 404-768-8664, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

