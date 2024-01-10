Cops: 2 teens killed, 3 others injured in Cherokee County crash

Two 17-year-olds were killed and three other teens were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

The Cherokee sheriff’s office said they got a call about the crash on Towne Lake Parkway in the Towne Lake area around 8:15 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a Mazda 6 had left the road and struck a tree in the center median. Five people were in the car.

One of the teens, from Marietta, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The others were rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, where a second teen, from Woodstock, died. Their names have not been released.