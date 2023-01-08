Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb

Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
DeKalb officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road just before 2:30 p.m., police said in a statement. When they got there, they found both drivers, whose names were not released, in critical condition. They were rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
No other details were provided about what led to the crash.
