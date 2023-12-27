Cobb pediatrician arrested again, accused of assaulting lab technician

“The victim then stated that she was gonna get security,” the warrant added. “(Perry) then blocked the door and stated ‘(expletive) you’re not going anywhere.’ Said accused kept them blocked in for approximately two to three minutes.”

Channel 2 Action News reported that Perry had asked the technician for details about the tests but became annoyed when she told him to ask his doctor.

“I was extremely scared because he was blocking the door a little bit,” the victim, who asked not to be identified, told the news station. “I never had anybody react like that or get that hostile or that angry off what his physician ordered for him.”

In July 2022, Perry was arrested after he allegedly attacked a paramedic who had arrived at his office on Marathon Circle near Austell to transport a baby. Perry had called 911 about the child needing treatment, police said, but ended up arguing with the EMT over care. He is accused of punching the victim and repeatedly swinging a metal oxygen tank, which struck the wall of the office.

Firefighters were able to stop that assault before officers arrived, the warrant states, and Perry was charged with willful interference with emergency medical personnel, a felony, and misdemeanor battery. The paramedic, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries, police said.

“I would like to ask for respect and privacy for my patients,” Perry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.

According to the website for his practice, Perry, who is in his mid-50s, is the sole doctor at Total Care Pediatrics. He was originally licensed to practice medicine in Louisiana and then completed a fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, his online biography states. Perry has no prior disciplinary records, according to the Georgia Composite Medical Board.

He was arrested Dec. 15 and released that evening on $4,620 bond, online records show.