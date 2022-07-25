Police: Cobb pediatrician punched EMT who arrived to transport baby

But when Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry and a paramedic argued over caring for the child, Perry punched and swung an oxygen tank, police said.

“Said accused did lunge at said victim and tackle her to the ground,” Perry’s arrest warrant states. “Said accused struck said victim with closed fist punches, causing a laceration to said victim’s left ear canal. During the course of the assault, said accused retrieved a metal oxygen tank and swung it repeatedly during the altercation, striking the wall of the pediatrician’s office and hindering the EMTs and said victim from removing the infant and giving treatment.”