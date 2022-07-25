Police: Cobb pediatrician punched EMT who arrived to transport baby

A Cobb County pediatrician called 911 when a baby in his care needed hospital treatment, according to police.
But when Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry and a paramedic argued over caring for the child, Perry punched and swung an oxygen tank, police said.
“Said accused did lunge at said victim and tackle her to the ground,” Perry’s arrest warrant states. “Said accused struck said victim with closed fist punches, causing a laceration to said victim’s left ear canal. During the course of the assault, said accused retrieved a metal oxygen tank and swung it repeatedly during the altercation, striking the wall of the pediatrician’s office and hindering the EMTs and said victim from removing the infant and giving treatment.”
Firefighters were able to stop the assault Thursday evening before officers arrived, the warrant states. Perry was arrested at his office, located just off the East-West Connector on Marathon Circle near Austell. He was charged with willful interference with emergency medical personnel, a felony, and misdemeanor battery, the warrant states.
Perry, who lives in Mableton, spent a night in the Cobb jail before being released on $5,000 bond, booking records show.
According to the website for his practice, Perry is the sole doctor at Total Care Pediatrics. He was originally licensed to practice medicine in Louisiana and then completed a fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, his online biography states. Perry has no prior disciplinary records, according to the Georgia Composite Medical Board.
