Brothers charged in fatal shooting at Clayton apartment complex

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex that left a man dead Thursday night.
Lake City police Chief J. Brett Stanelle said the brothers, 18-year-old Jaquavise Woodard and 24-year-old Jaquez Woodard, have both been charged with murder. They are accused of shooting and killing a 44-year-old man amid a fight.
Stanelle said his officers got a call around 9 p.m. about a person being shot at The Flats apartments on Harper Drive. It’s located on the opposite side of a woodline from Clayton State University.
When police arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, but he did not survive. His name has not been released as officials continue their efforts to notify his family.
Investigators believe the Woodards, who live in the complex, were fighting with the victim and it spilled into the parking lot, where multiple shots were fired.
Stanelle said several firearms were recovered from the scene, including a rifle believed to be the murder weapon.
In addition to the murder charge, Jaquavise Woodard faces charges of reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
