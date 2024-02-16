Brothers charged in fatal shooting at Clayton apartment complex

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex that left a man dead Thursday night.

Lake City police Chief J. Brett Stanelle said the brothers, 18-year-old Jaquavise Woodard and 24-year-old Jaquez Woodard, have both been charged with murder. They are accused of shooting and killing a 44-year-old man amid a fight.

Stanelle said his officers got a call around 9 p.m. about a person being shot at The Flats apartments on Harper Drive. It’s located on the opposite side of a woodline from Clayton State University.