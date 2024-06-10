Breaking: Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, taken into custody

Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

“You’re not supposed to have communication with a witness who’s been sworn,” Steel told the judge before asking for a mistrial.

The witness, Kenneth Copeland, spent the weekend in jail after refusing to testify on Friday and exercising his Fifth Amendment right instead in front of the jury. He was held in contempt after being warned by Glanville before he testified. Copeland apparently had a change of heart on Monday and was brought to the witness stand wearing a blue, jail-issued jumpsuit.

The reluctant witness appeared to dodge most of the prosecutor’s questions ahead of the lunch break, during which time Steel said he learned of the morning meeting.

“How about the witness, how about Mr. Copeland, who supposedly announced that he’s not testifying and he’ll sit for two years and, supposedly this honorable court, or let me rephrase that, this court, said I can hold you until the end of this trial,” Steel asked.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

He then said he heard that prosecutor Simone Hylton reminded the witness that he could actually be held until all 26 defendants have their cases disposed of, regardless of how long that might take.

“If that’s true what this is is coercion, witness intimidation, ex parte communications that we have a constitutional right to be present for,” Steel told Glanville.

“I still want to know, how did you come upon this information,” Glanville asked. “Who told you?”

“What I wanna know is why wasn’t I there,” Steel told the judge.

After ordering Steel to be removed, Glanville said he planned to continue with proceedings.

“I’m not halting nothing,” he said.

At that point, Young Thug’s other attorney, Keith Adams, said he did not wish to continue without his co-counsel present.

Glanville told him that he “does not have that luxury” and instructed Adams to remain in the courtroom and defend his client.

“You don’t get to extort the court,” Glanville said. “It doesn’t work that way.”

He called the leaked information about the meeting “such a violation of the sacrosanct-ness of the judge’s chambers.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Before leaving, Steel told the judge that his client did not wish to continue without him present.

“You are removing me against his will, my will, and you’re taking away his right to counsel,” Steel said on his way out.

Lead prosecutor Adriane Love asked that Steel be allowed to return to the courtroom for the remainder of the day’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, Attorney Max Schardt, who represents defendant Shannon Stillwell, asked the judge to release the transcript from the morning meeting so he and the other defense attorneys could see what was discussed.

He said everyone involved in the trial should have been included in that conversation, not just the state and the witness’s attorney.

“You got the information in a way that was not lawful to begin with,” Glanville told him. “If and when the case gets reviewed, an appellate court will make these decisions.”

Schardt snapped back.

“All I’m asking for is some sunlight,” he said. “We’d like the transcript … We are trying this case right now to win this case. We are not playing for an appeal. We would like a fair shot at this case right now.”

Waiting for the appeals process to play out could take decades, Schardt contended.

Glanville said there was “nothing that was improper” about the ex parte conversation in his chambers.

“The court’s more concerned about the disclosure,” he told the attorneys.

— Return to AJC.com for updates.