Young Thug trial resumes next week after defendant stabbed in jail

“While I am not at liberty to discuss Shannon’s current location, I am able to confirm that he is recovering and getting stronger every day,” defense attorney Max Schardt said in a statement. “Shannon appreciates the well wishes of so many. We look forward to being back in court when trial resumes on Jan. 2.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Stillwell is back at the jail.

Stillwell was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 10 during a fight with fellow inmate Willie Brown. Brown, facing murder charges stemming from a 2020 incident, now faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection with Stillwell’s stabbing, authorities said.

The two were being housed in the same area of the jail, but Schardt, said he did not know exactly what led to the attack.

“We do know that Shannon has a target on his back due to the false allegations in this RICO indictment,” Schardt said in a statement after the stabbing.