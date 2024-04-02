Crime & Public Safety

Young Thug trial judge: Pick up the pace or I’ll hold court on weekends

‘I don’t want to be here next Super Bowl trying this case,’ judge says.
Judge Ural Glanville is shown in his court room during the Atlanta rapper Young Thug trial at the Fulton County Courthouse, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

By
1 minute ago

The judge presiding over the “Young Slime Life” gang case said Tuesday he is taking steps to speed up the trial, already the longest in Georgia history.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville said he intends to start court earlier on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and, if the pace doesn’t pick up, he is open to having court during weekends.

“If you don’t want your Saturday and Sunday sucked up, I think we need to work a little harder,” Glanville said.

Glanville’s warning came as Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love told the judge that the state expect to call 150 witnesses over 120 court days - which is about six to seven months - to prosecute rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates for racketeering, gang and other charges. That estimate does not account for time to cross-examine witnesses or for defense attorneys to present their case.

“We hope to be able to prove everything that we intend to put before this jury in our case in chief with these (150) witnesses,” Love told Glanville on Tuesday.

ExploreYoung Thug trial could last until 2027, lawyer says

The issue of the constant delays and length of trial came up after attorneys for Deamonte Kendrick filed a motion asking Glanville to limit the state’s witness or the case might extend to 2027. In the past, Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel has said the case might still be going on by next year’s Super Bowl.

“I don’t want to be in 2027 trying this case, or as Mr. Steel said, I don’t want to be here next Super Bowl trying this case,” Glanville said.

Fulton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love looks over a document during the Atlanta Rapper Young Thug trial at the courtroom of Judge Ural Glanville at the Fulton County Courthouse, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

During the motions hearing Tuesday, Glanville talked at length about the extreme delays in the trial. He said he plans to issue an order to ensure the case will continue more efficiently than it has since it began in November.

“I’ve had to excuse our jurors, sometimes for hours, in respect to try and unravel issues that you present to the court,” Glanville told attorneys.

ExploreYoung Thug trial, longest in Georgia history, started one year ago

In addition to starting court earlier, he plans to exclude evidence that is not disclosed in a timely manner and will consider holding attorneys in contempt.

Defense attorney Doug Weinstein, center, sits next to the defendant Deamonte Kendrick he’s representing at the courtroom of Judge Ural Glanville at the Fulton County Courthouse, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

On Tuesday, attorney Doug Weinstein asked Glanville, once again, to limit the state’s witnesses. He said the current pace of trial is impacting jurors, who he sometimes sees taking notes or tuned out to the evidence being presented.

“Unless you exert some type of limit, we are never going to get through this (case), even working on the weekends,” Weinstein told Glanville.

Glanville plans to review the state’s witness list Wednesday morning.

“We are looking at another six months and I think we are asking a lot of our jurors, so I want you to really look at the number of witnesses you are going to call and the number of counts you are going to prove,” Glanville told Love.

Jury selection in the case began on Jan. 4, 2023; opening statements followed more than 10 months later, on Nov. 27. Repeated delays, juror problems and time off has resulted in just 52 days of actual proceedings, some conducted outside the jury’s presence.

ExploreYSL Gang Trial in Atlanta - Continuing coverage

Prosecutors initially said they would call 700 witnesses, then trimmed the list to 400 and now to 150. So far they have gotten through 55.

The 65-count indictment contains 191 “overt acts” that prosecutors allege were carried out in furtherance of the gang. So far, prosecutors have brought in multiple witnesses — mostly law enforcement officers — to answer questions about each act. Some of those witnesses have been called back to the stand multiple times.

One witness, former defendant Trontavious Stephens, remained on the stand about nine days before he was eventually excused.

All six defendants standing trial have been in jail without bond for two years.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

