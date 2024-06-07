Young Thug trial: State witness held in contempt, taken into custody

“The immunity has been signed so you are required to testify. If you don’t testify, the state is probably going to ask me to jail you and I’m probably going to do that,” Glanville told Copeland.

Copeland told Glanville that he was going to testify and he was excused from the stand. Attorneys continue to argue about evidence before Glanville took a lunch break until 1:30 p.m.

Once they returned, the jury was brought out and Copeland took the stand. ADA Simone Hylton began to question Copeland at that time:

Hylton: Do you want to be here?

Copeland: I’m here.

Hylton: Let me ask you some questions, how old are you?

Copeland: Grown.

Hylton: What does grown mean?

Copeland: I’m an adult.

Hylton: When you say you are an adult, what number in years are you?

Copeland: I plea the Fifth.

#BREAKING: Lil Woody pleaded the fifth during his testimony in the Young Thug trial. When asked how old he was, he said, “I’m grown,” then told a Fulton County prosecutor he’d “plead the fifth.” Lil Woody was arrested and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/xbPDAYR2Kq — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 7, 2024

Glanville dismissed the jury and ordered deputies to take Copeland into custody.

“Mr. Copeland, given the fact you have invoked your Fifth Amendment privilege but the state has already given you immunity…this court holds you in willful contempt and we’ll see you on Monday,” Glanville said before deputies took Copeland into custody.

After the arrest, tempers flared after Chief Deputy DA Adriane Love accused Melnick and defense attorneys of being in contact with each other and asked Glanville that if Copeland did not wish to testify, to be held at the Fulton County Jail until the end of trial.

After Love was done talking, Melnick took the podium and told Glanville that nobody from the DA’s office had contacted him since June 2023, even though they knew he was Copeland’s attorney of record.

“No attorney at (the state’s) table has attempted to contact me about Mr. Copeland and about his willingness or desire to testify at this trial,” Melnick told Glanville. “They’ve put us in this position, where at the last minute, I’m trying to advise him, as best I can, what I think it’s best for him.”

Melnick then took exception to Love’s allegation that he was trying to help out defense attorneys and the defendants in this case.

“I owe nothing to anybody over here. I owe nothing to anybody at any of these tables. I don’t, candidly and no offense, care what happens with their cases,” Melnick said. “The only thing I care about is what happens to Kenneth Copeland. For an assertion to be made that I or Mr. Copeland are somehow being influenced by someone over here is absolutely ridiculous, I take great offense to it.”

Melnick would later say that he plans to report Love to the State Bar of Georgia for contacting Copeland, knowing he is represented by counsel.

Hylton told the court that they subpoenaed Copeland last Friday and he told prosecutors that Melnick was not his attorney. It wasn’t until an email sent Thursday evening that they were made aware that Melnick represented Copeland.

Melnick told Glanville he won’t be able to appear on Monday but advised that another attorney will appear on behalf of him to represent Copeland. He also told Glanville that Copeland intends to exercise his Fifth Amendment privilege on Monday again.

Tempers also flared between Love and Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel. Glanville simply reminded both that they have professional obligations and should be professional toward each other.

“Take a couple of deep breaths this weekend,” Glanville told attorneys. “Come back on Monday and let’s get after it again.”

FIREWORKS in the #YoungThug #YSL courtroom (again)! Thug's attorney Brian Steel WENT OFF on Judge Glanville saying he's allowing prosecutor Love to accuse him of misconduct, multiple times. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/KsH2ezPhxA — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 7, 2024

Copeland, a YSL associate, is a key witness in the state’s case. A leaked interrogation video posted online last year showed Copeland speaking to Atlanta detectives for nearly four hours in October 2021. During the interview, Copeland offered to provide information about their yearslong gang investigation in exchange for leniency.

Copeland is mentioned in the indictment, but wasn’t among the 28 alleged YSL associates charged. Copeland will be called to testify on Monday but it’s expected to be taken back to jail after exercising his Fifth Amendment right.

The state’s case centers around musician Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. Prosecutors say the Grammy Award-winning rapper is the leader of the YSL, a violent street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence. His attorneys argue YSL is just a record label and strongly deny the charges.

Jury selection began on Jan. 4, 2023; opening statements followed more than 10 months later, on Nov. 27. Repeated delays, juror problems and time off has resulted in just over 85 days of actual proceedings, some conducted outside the jury’s presence. Out of around 200 witnesses, less than 80 have been called to testify.