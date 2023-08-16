BreakingNews
BREAKING: Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says

Credit: NYT

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked at the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement.

Prosecutors say the former president orchestrated a sweeping criminal enterprise, committing more than a dozen felonies, as he tried and failed to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Trump was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Monday evening. District Attorney Fani Willis said he and his co-defendants have until Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time,” the sheriff’s office said. “The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

