BREAKING: Mark Meadows seeks to move Fulton charges to fed court

What’s next for Trump and others charged in Georgia

1 hour ago
Donald Trump has been indicted on 13 felony counts in Fulton County alleging he led a criminal enterprise in a failed effort to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Eighteen others were also charged in the 98-page, 41-count indictment handed up by a grand jury Monday night.

WHAT’S NEXT:

SURRENDER: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and his 18 codefendants until Aug. 25 to surrender to local authorities. When they do so they will be fingerprinted and have a mug shots taken, according to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. They must also negotiate bond.

TRUMP SPEAKS: In his three previous criminal cases, the former president hasn’t been shy about attacking the charges against him and the prosecutors bringing them. That pattern seems like it will hold. Trump has said he will speak Monday at his Bedminster, N.J., property. He has promised to present report that will show he is not guilty of the charges filed against him in Georgia.

A BIG MOVE?: Late Tuesday, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a motion seeking to move the case against him moved to federal court. Trump‘s legal team is expected to do the same. They are making use of a little-known statute which allows U.S. officials charged with crimes to transfer a state criminal case to federal court where it would be presided over by a U.S. District judge. A similar attempt by Trump to move his criminal case in Manhattan to federal court failed.

BURT JONES?: The head of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia said he has reviewed the Fulton County indictment and hopes to appoint a special prosecutor to consider the actions of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. A state senator at the time, Jones played a prominent role as Republicans in the General Assembly considered rejecting Georgia’s official presidential electors and appointing a slate of Trump electors instead. Willis was disqualified from investigating Jones because she had hosted a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent in the race for lieutenant governor.

