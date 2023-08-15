BREAKING: Mark Meadows seeks to move Fulton charges to fed court

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday sought to move criminal charges filed against him in Fulton County to federal court.

The development came less than a day after a Fulton grand jury handed up two charges against Meadows in conjunction with a broader 41-count elections interference case, which also ensnared former President Donald Trump and 17 others. Meadows was charged with racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath of by a public officer in conjunction with Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

In a 14-page filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Meadows’ attorneys argued the Republican had the right to change venues because the alleged criminal conduct “all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff.”

The move wasn’t unexpected. If a judge grants Meadows’ request, it would presumably give him a more conservative jury pool.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who pursued the charges, is expected to fight to keep the case in Fulton Superior Court.

Trump and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark are expected to make similar moves in the days ahead.

