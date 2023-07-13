DOJ to probe Fulton County Jail after death of mentally ill inmate

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation of conditions in the Fulton County Jail, citing the Sept. 13 death of a homeless and mentally ill man in the lockup’s psychiatric wing.

On Thursday, DOJ announced it had found credible allegations that the jail is “structurally unsafe, that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides, and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force.”

The investigation, according to DOJ, will also focus on medical and mental health care and use of excessive force in the jail as well whether the Fulton Sheriff’s Office discriminates against people with psychiatric disabilities. DOJ added its probe will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons and Americans with Disabilities acts.

“People in prisons and jails are entitled to basic protections of their civil rights,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a prepared statement. “We launched this investigation into the Fulton County Jail based on serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions at the jail, excessive force and violence within the jail, discrimination against incarcerated individuals with mental health issues, and failure to provide adequate medical care to incarcerated individuals.”

The Fulton Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its Rice Street jail has capacity for 2,688 inmates but was holding 3,221 in April, according to Georgia Department of Community Affairs records. Of those, 2,944 were awaiting trial.

The jail has drawn national media attention since the death of Lashawn Thompson, whose body was found covered with insects in the jail’s psychiatric wing last year. His family has called for his death to be investigated and for Fulton’s jail to be closed. His cause of death was undetermined, according to a Fulton County Medical Examiner report, which noted a severe insect infestation in the jail.

Thompson wound up in the jail after Georgia Tech police encountered him sleeping in a park outside a childcare center in Midtown in June 2022. Officers found a warrant from Dothan, Alabama, on a 2017 car theft charge. Georgia Tech police also charged Thompson with simple battery for allegedly spitting on one of them.

His privately funded autopsy cites “complications due to severe neglect.” Thompson lost 32 pounds during his three months in the jail and he was not given medication for his schizophrenia, according to the autopsy, funded by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s organization, Know Your Rights Camp. The autopsy also says Thompson was covered in lice that could have caused him to suffer from anemia.

His relatives are encouraged by DOJ’s decision, said Michael Harper, an attorney representing his family.

“We believe the death of Lashawn Thompson was a result of criminal neglect,” Harper said. “We hope those responsible for his death are charged.”

Thompson was among more than 60 Fulton inmates who died between 2009 and October 2022, the highest total for any jail in Georgia during that time, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation.

In March, the company that provides health care for the jail’s inmates warned that its staff had been assaulted, a patient had been stabbed and that Fulton’s lockup was the most dangerous of the more than 70 jails it services nationwide. Birmingham-based NaphCare later told the Fulton Sheriff’s Office that conditions had worsened and that it would end its $27 million contract with the county on May 31, seven months early.

Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat responded with a letter on April 1, highlighting the installation of surveillance cameras, “full body scanners” and X-ray machines in the Fulton jail. Those steps, he said, have thwarted numerous attempts to bring contraband behind bars and have resulted in the arrest of two NaphCare “employees/contractors.”

Ebonee Grant, 22, who worked as a contract medical assistant in the Fulton jail for about a month, was arrested in January after she allegedly attempted to smuggle in marijuana and tobacco, records show. Sade Robinson, 35, was arrested April 21 and charged with crossing guard lines with prohibited items. Her arrest report and court records, which also allege tobacco-related offenses, don’t identify the role she held in the jail.

Labat has previously noted the jail’s problems long preceded his tenure, saying it “was overcrowded when it opened its doors in October 1989 and remains overcrowded.”

“As we continue to work toward replacing the Rice Street jail,” he said, “we look forward to partnering with our medical provider to ensure we are collectively able to meet the mission of providing a humane and safe environment for detainees and staff alike.”

NaphCare ultimately reached an agreement with Labat that will keep the company in place as the jail’s health care provider through the end of the year.

DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is conducting the probe with the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Northern District of Georgia.

“All Georgians deserve fairness from the institutions that serve us, including our local jails,” said Ryan Buchanan, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. “The recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries, and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporting has exposed record numbers of deaths in Georgia’s largest jails, using medical examiner reports, death certificates and other documents. The newspaper’s reporting prompted a state audit, uncovering more than 100 deaths in the state’s jails that were not reported to the U.S. Justice Department as required by law.