Annotated: The Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump

A Fulton County grand jury on Monday handed up a sweeping indictment that alleges former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were members of a racketeering conspiracy that sought to unlawfully overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
This annotated version of the 41-count indictment shows how the summary of the racketeering conspiracy takes up the bulk of the document, while all of the 40 other felony counts are laid out in detail.
Read the whole annotated document below, or read the specific annotations by themselves below that.
More about the Donald Trump indictment
- Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
- LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’
- Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election
- READ: Full Fulton grand jury indictment of Donald Trump
- Who is Fani Willis, the Fulton DA prosecuting Trump?
- What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
- Copying of Georgia election data brings conspiracy charges
- Kemp to Trump after indictments: ‘The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.’
- How to follow next steps in the Trump indictment from the AJC
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump indictment in Georgia
About the Author
Credit: Steve Schaefer