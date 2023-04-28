BREAKING: Suspect sought after fleeing scene of Gwinnett homicide, cops say

Authorities are searching for a suspect they say fled after a homicide at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza Friday evening.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police spokesperson Michele Pihera said authorities are investigating in the 1300 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road. The address corresponds to a shopping plaza housing a Dunkin’ Donuts and other local businesses.
Pihera did not say how the victim was killed or what may have led up to the incident.
Police confirmed they are looking for a suspect who fled from the scene. The exact number of those being sought is unclear.
