BREAKING | Suspect arrested in fatal Marietta apartment shooting after manhunt

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex in Marietta has been arrested following a manhunt, authorities said Thursday.
Donovan Carter, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday evening after being stopped in a vehicle in Gwinnett County, Marietta police said, officially ending a roughly 12-hour search by several metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies.
“Once the identity was confirmed, inter-agency coordination with the officers in Gwinnett enabled Carter to be taken into custody just hours after the shooting occurred,” Marietta police spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. “The smooth cooperation and coordination between multiple agencies enabled us to take this violent criminal off the streets quickly.”
That morning, Marietta police received a call about a person struck by gunfire at the Harlow Apartments, McPhilamy said. The complex is located in the area of Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway, and just across the street from the Georgia Memorial Park cemetery.
At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II dead near the complex office with several gunshot wounds. Police said he lived in an apartment there, and the shooting was likely not a random act of violence.
According to Channel 2 Action News, Cunningham had just visited the office and picked up a package when he was gunned down.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video, spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence, leading Carter to be identified as a suspect, police said. Officers with the Cobb County and Smyrna police departments, as well as deputies with the Cobb sheriff’s office, helped during the search.
Carter was booked into the Cobb County jail just before 11 p.m. on charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to online records. He is being held without bond.
