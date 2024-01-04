BREAKING | Suspect arrested in fatal Marietta apartment shooting after manhunt

That morning, Marietta police received a call about a person struck by gunfire at the Harlow Apartments, McPhilamy said. The complex is located in the area of Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway, and just across the street from the Georgia Memorial Park cemetery.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II dead near the complex office with several gunshot wounds. Police said he lived in an apartment there, and the shooting was likely not a random act of violence.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Cunningham had just visited the office and picked up a package when he was gunned down.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence, leading Carter to be identified as a suspect, police said. Officers with the Cobb County and Smyrna police departments, as well as deputies with the Cobb sheriff’s office, helped during the search.

Carter was booked into the Cobb County jail just before 11 p.m. on charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to online records. He is being held without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.