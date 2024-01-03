BREAKING | Marietta police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

Marietta police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.
Officers received a call about a person shot around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway, police spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Channel 2 Action News reported that the scene is located at the Harlow Apartment complex, just across the street from the Georgia Memorial Park cemetery.
No information has been released about the victim or what led to the shooting.
McPhilamy told reporters at the scene that police received conflicting reports about what the suspect looked like and what direction they ran, which led to a large police response in the area.
“(We) have individuals now stationed throughout the area around this major intersection, looking for clues and holding that scene in case the suspect were still in the area,” he said, adding that investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public.
Officers with the Cobb County and Smyrna police departments are assisting in the search.
