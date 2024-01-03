BREAKING | Marietta police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

Marietta police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received a call about a person shot around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway, police spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Channel 2 Action News reported that the scene is located at the Harlow Apartment complex, just across the street from the Georgia Memorial Park cemetery.

No information has been released about the victim or what led to the shooting.