BREAKING | Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett County

Police are investigating a homicide at a Gwinnett County home Thursday evening.

Few details were immediately available, but police spokesperson Cpl. J.C. Madiedo said officers are at the scene located in the 1300 block of Baldridge Drive. Madiedo did not release further information on the incident.

The area of the homicide is primarily residential and just south of Old Norcross Road and near I-85.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.