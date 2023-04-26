X

BREAKING: Person injured in shooting at Greenbriar Mall

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A shooting Wednesday afternoon at a mall in southwest Atlanta is prompting a large police presence.

Few details were immediately released about the incident at Greenbriar Mall along Greenbriar Parkway, but Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed at least one person was shot. A 911 call was made at about 3:30 p.m.

The victim is said to be alert. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Authorities did not say where exactly the shooting took place or if the mall was evacuated.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

