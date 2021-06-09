2 injured after fight at Greenbriar Mall escalates to gunfire

Two men were shot Tuesday evening after an argument inside Greenbriar Mall spilled into the parking lot, Atlanta police said.
The victims told police the gunman first confronted them inside the southwest Atlanta mall before following them out to their vehicle and firing multiple shots. Both were stable when officers responded shortly after 5 p.m., according to police.
The men were each shot once and were undergoing treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital.
“The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a white Dodge Challenger,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “Investigators were notified and are working to identify anyone else involved.”
No further details about the shooting were released Tuesday.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.