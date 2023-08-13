BREAKING | Man shot, killed at Buckhead apartment complex, cops say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago
X

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Lindbergh Center MARTA station in Buckhead, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded to the gunfire at Willowest in Lindbergh on Lindbergh Place. The complex is located a short distance from the MARTA Annex and police headquarters building on Piedmont Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity was not released.

A motive is unclear, and no details were released on possible suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Stetson Bennett impresses, leads three scoring drives in NFL debut5h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Patti LaBelle, En Vogue bring the classics to Stockbridge Amphitheater
52m ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Gridlock Guy: Want better traffic enforcement? Move over
8h ago

Credit: TNS

ATLANTA TOUR STOP
INTERVIEW: Matt Sallee on six years of blending in with Pentatonix
7h ago

Credit: TNS

ATLANTA TOUR STOP
INTERVIEW: Matt Sallee on six years of blending in with Pentatonix
7h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton grand jury to hear Trump case early next week
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Bystander shot, killed after fight breaks out in DeKalb, police say
44m ago
Sheriff: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Fulton jail cell
21h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Relentless heat, drier conditions closing out weekend
22h ago
Featured

Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
Beyonce in Atlanta: Report on the first night of the Atlanta Renaissance Tour
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top