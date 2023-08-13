BREAKING | Man shot, killed at Buckhead apartment complex, cops say

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Lindbergh Center MARTA station in Buckhead, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded to the gunfire at Willowest in Lindbergh on Lindbergh Place. The complex is located a short distance from the MARTA Annex and police headquarters building on Piedmont Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity was not released.

A motive is unclear, and no details were released on possible suspects.

